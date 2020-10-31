CHELAN - At around 10 p.m. on Friday, Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy was on patrol when he or she noticed large bird of prey that wasn’t acting quite right.
Animal Control officials with the county say the deputy had found a Great Horned Owl in the middle of the road; they realized it had been injured.
The bird was found in the area of North Emerson Street in Chelan.
The deputy was able to gain the trust of the scared and injured animal and get it onto the side of the road where it was put into a plastic container.
The owl was transferred to Chelan County’s Animal Control and it was later taken to a local raptor rehabilitation center.
As far as the injury the bird sustained, Animal Control officials suspect it was a broken wing.
Animal Control staff believe the bird will recover.
