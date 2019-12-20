MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake High School has a new boys soccer head coach. Moses Lake School District substitute teacher Derrick Gonzales has been tapped to fill the roll.
A 2012 graduate of MLHS, Gonzales was the soccer team’s captain as a student and was a Columbia Basin Big 9 All-Conference selection.
Gonzales played collegiately for Saint Martin’s University all four years of college and the U.S. Youth Development Soccer League.
Gonzales’s soccer experience includes time as a coach with the Endeavor Soccer Academy, Spokane Shadow and Blackhills Football clubs.
The 2020 soccer season begins Mar. 11.
