DESERT AIRE - State Troopers have released the names of those involved in Monday’s fatal wreck just south of Desert Aire.
State Patrol got the call about the crash at 12:09 p.m.
About four miles south of Desert Aire, troopers say 38-year-old Cricelia Zepedaacevedo of Desert Aire was going north on SR 243 and 31-year-old Verlyn Coulson was going south when the crash happened.
State officials say Zepedaacevedo drifted off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, and crossed the centerline colliding with Coulson. Zepedaacevedo died at the scene and Coulson was transported to Kadlec Medical Center in the Tri-Cities with broken bones. SR 243 was shutdown in both directions for five hours.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, there were no passengers. Troopers say alcohol and drugs were not involved.
Troopers are still investigating why Zepedaacevedo initially drifted off the road prior to the crash.
So I'm wondering why she veered off the road.
