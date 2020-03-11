ODESSA- The Kenda Stumpjumpers Desert 100 endurance race is the latest casualty of coronavirus concerns. The nationally renowned motocross event has been cancelled in 2020 and postponed to April 2021.
2020 marked the race’s 50th year.
In a message on Facebook, race coordinators released the following statement:
“Unfortunately the gate is going to stay closed this April. Due to many factors including our interest in protecting our riders, racers, SJMC members, volunteers and the community of Odessa, we are going to have to reschedule the 50th Annual Kenda Stumpjumpers Desert 100 to April 3rd and 4th, 2021.”
Organizers say any entries already received will be honored for the 2021 event. Race coordinators will discuss options with those who have already registered.
