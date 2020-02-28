MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake school board got a look Thursday night at the design for Groff Elementary, set to open in the fall of 2021.
Design West Architects presented the renderings for the district’s 11th elementary school, to be constructed along South Cougar Drive just east of SR 17, during Thursday’s board meeting.
The two-story school includes 25 classroom spaces, a multi-purpose cafeteria and gym, “a safe and welcoming administrative entryway, and cost-effective materials," according to school district officials.
The district has not yet announced any plans for the second new elementary school approved by the board as part of the alterations to the 2017 voter-approved bond.
The new Groff Elementary also brings changes to attendance boundaries for the middle and elementary schools. Superintendent Josh Meek presented to potential amendments to the proposal first discussed Feb. 13. The first alternative would address concerns about a significant increase in the poverty rate at Frontier Middle School. Initially, the proposal routed students from Knolls Vista Elementary to Frontier but the revision would route them to Chief Moses Middle School instead. As a result, Sage Point Elementary students wound attend Frontier instead of Chief Moses.
The second alternative address a neighborhood currently within walking distance of Park Orchard Elementary. The initial boundary change would redistrict the neighborhood to Longview Elementary. School district officials say the move received criticism in that transportation to Longview is unnecessary with Park Orchard within a close walking distance. The proposed amendment would divide the neighborhood boundary between Longview and Park Orchard, keeping students who walk to school close to Park Orchard.
“We need to thoughtfully and strategically develop these zones now,” Meek stated. By working with the city and understanding plans for new developments, we can avoid redistricting again in the future.”
Revisions to the proposal will likely continue until the school board receives final recommendations on April 23.
The redistricting proposal and amendments can be found online at https://www.mlsd161.org/apps/pages/BOUNDARIES
