Anytime Fitness in Ephrata says it’s going to stay open despite the state mandate that’s ordered all gyms to stay shuttered until at last Dec. 14. A verbal confirmation via telephone and Facebook post by the fitness center this week confirmed the facility’s intent to stay open during the shutdown. The Anytime Fitness in Othello will remain open as well.
The Ephrata Anytime Fitness stated the following on its Facebook page:
“Over the past few years, we have invested significant time and financial resources, into integrating comprehensive Medical Services into our Anytime Fitness. Specifically, our club is designated as a Comprehensive Wellness facility, so that we can service the Active Adult population, through programs such as Active and Fit, Silver Sneakers, Be Fit and AARP. Anytime Fitness - Ephrata is also contracted with local, regional and national Healthcare Insurance Companies, so that we can provide Wellness and Functional Medicine Professional Services to our members in the community. We intend to remain open to service members and patients under the essential business guidelines, as per our contractual agreements with the afore mentioned Medicare and Commercial Insurance Carriers as they require. To ensure we are keeping members safe, we will continue to implement our strict health and safety protocols at the facility. We've taken our cleaning procedures to the next level to provide our members with a safe, germ-free workout experience and minimized the number of gym participants."
The fitness center says masks are always required when entering and exiting the gym, all patrons must remain 6 ft. apart, an abundance of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are also available. In addition, all Anytime Fitness facilities have sanitizing spray and rags to wipe down gym equipment before and after use.
The Anytime Fitness centers in Moses Lake, Quincy, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee are closed.
Washington's Fitness Alliance penned a letter to the state asking it to reconsider its decision affecting gyms.
(11) comments
Healty-skeptic.com
Danish mask study
Enjoy your covid catchers.
Our Governor isnt making scientific decisions. What a bonehead.
You know what that orange child in the White House would say.
I will sue you if you close.
Translation: We're staying open for a month for our financial benefit, in order to help spread a virus that can cost someone else $20,000 or more in medical bills. Cool. Also: Fuck Off.
You poor child. This doesnt affect the disability payments you get for being mentally disabled so dont be so mad.
I think we are all just about done with it too. I hope this goes well for them and I wish the community would stand behind them. Its time for a push back. We cant let them dictate another shut down.
Yes everybody is Sick and tired of Covid but some people never listened to anybody because they are rebels and it stole their freedom.......you live in Washington State. Inslee is on his 3rd term and you already know what he is going to do when the Covid numbers sky rocket. The longer stubborn people resist to wear masks and use social distancing the longer we will see restrictions period. Same story different day and post. I cant wait until the country is vaccinated so we can begin to have a life again!
Maybe?
@getrealman.. You sir are what they refer to as an ignorant IDIOT.. You preaching "getting vaccinated" as a solution for a highly contagious VIRUS (a parasite in your body) and we can begin to have a life again is like me saying I can hold back the tide if I blow hard enough..
There is NO KNOWN way to kill a virus in a human body.. NONE, NILE, ZILCH.. As of today there is NOTHING to kill a virus in a human body.. As we can do is ATTEMPT to introduce the human body to the Virus so the HUMAN body can fight the disease better.. Sometimes it works... Sometimes it doesn't..
But we have had a Influenza Vaccine for DECADES and still 10s of thousands of VACCINATED people die each year from the FLU..
So stop being sounding stupid and preaching snake oil is going to heal the world from a VIRUS.. Death might go down but they will NEVER go away from the CoronaVirus..
i guess anybody can flaunt the law and tailor reasons why ..but if ya get a fine or close order thats the risk u take ..much like not wearing a mask
And they will get both of those and the tough words wont matter
Don't call it a gym...call it a mental health facility and going to exercise is an elective procedure.
Way to go I fiber people trying to save their business and the news throwing them under the bus
