GRAND COULEE - It appears that Grand Coulee is poised to become more of a destination with plans for a new hotel in the works.
According to the Grand Coulee Star, there are some familiar faces behind the hospitality project.
The developers of Grand Coulee hotel are the same ones who are finalizing construction of a three-business project that includes a new Microtel Hotel by Wyndam, Wicked Goat Brewing Coffee, and Fatburger in George.
Bill Stevens, a farmer from Soap Lake, and Caleb McNamara, a contractor out of Moses Lake, recently purchased parcels of land along Midway Avenue in Grand Coulee. The duo’s development company is called Black Fly, LLC. The Grand Coulee Star reports that Blackfly, LLC purchased property that includes Pepper Jack’s Bar and grille, another building, and some surrounding lots.
The Star reports that Stevens and McNamara plan to build a Microtel comparable the one in George. The pair plans to demolish Pepper Jack’s and move it into the hotel.
The Star reports that Stevens and McNamara would like to break ground on the new hotel this fall with opening tentatively slated for July 2021.
The two told the newspaper that they believe they decided to build a hotel in Grand Coulee due to the area’s projected growth.
