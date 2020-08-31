COULEE CITY - A western Washington man is missing and presumed drowned after he didn’t resurface while swimming in a lake near Coulee City on Sunday.
Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say the man vanished after jumping from a stationary boat in a portion of the lake northwest of Coulee City.
Sheriff’s marine units and drones spent the evening searching for the body of the missing man, but to no avail.
As of late Monday morning, Chief Deputy Derek Gregg says he and his colleagues are still searching and will continue to search until they find a body.
The incident was reported to authorities at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The identity of the missing swimmer is being withheld to allow extended family to find out through proper communication.
(1) comment
You know, good reporters actually put the name of the lake in a well written article.
