MOSES LAKE - Divers have recovered the body of a man who fell from a boat Thursday morning in Moses Lake.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, based out of the Tri-Cities, were called in to assist at Blue Heron Park and recovered the body Thursday afternoon, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
“To allow his family and love ones to grieve and properly notify others, we will release the name of the man (Friday) morning,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Deputies and Moses Lake police and firefighters began the search Thursday morning after the man fell off a small boat and into the water around 9:30 a.m. and did not resurface.
