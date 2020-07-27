WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin could experience explosive wildfires at any time during triple digit temperatures forecast through Thursday; that's why the state's Department of Natural Resources elevated each area's wildfire risk over the weekend.
The extreme fire danger areas encompasses Wenatchee, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Othello, and Warden. All debris burning on DNR jurisdiction is prohibited. This includes rule burning and permit burning. Campfires are allowed in approved, designated campgrounds only.
"As anticipated, we saw a jump in the number of fire responses this weekend. In case there's any doubt: wildfire season is here. It's brutally hot and fire fuels — like grasses and shrubs — have officially dried out to the point where they can no longer act as a barrier and are actually an accelerant to flames. There's no indication that these hot, dry conditions are going to let up anytime soon, so please help us protect our firefighters and avoid any activities that could potentially cause a wildfire," state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.
So far this year, DNR has responded to 879 fire incidents statewide.
(8) comments
1,496 employees. Let's just say, for even numbers, that the average employee makes $80K/year (they pay awfully well!). Oh, now I know where there money goes! About $120 million/year just in salary.
Dear DNR, stay in your jurisdiction. It's because of your greed and the discovery pass that I no longer visit your parks.
Maybe you like wildfires, but some of us live in areas where it can effect our homes. They issue this because people need consistent reminding due to their ignorance and some just their overall stupidity.
DNR is there to back our local firefighters (and other agencies) in extreme emergencies. DNR provides not only manpower, but resources that may not be available to our local volunteers (i.e. fire retardant / water capable helicopters and airplanes). I am thankful DNR has those available (along with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management) for fire suppression. I will happily pay the fee for the Discover Pass yearly simply for their effort in supporting our volunteers. Besides, the state parks are nice, well kept, maintained, and provide 'social distancing' while outdoors. Best $30/year I've spent in a while! Please be thankful to all of our firefighters (including DNR) as they combined, have saved many lives and properties.
Seriously JohnQPubic?
Yep. DNR has armed law enforcement. Why do they need it? To protect trees?
Franz has stated that most wildfires are caused by lightning, not people.
And, the DNR spends HUGE sums of money on private fireman contractors. Don't believe me, go find out for yourself. HUGE sums of money.
The DNR is yet one more example of a bloated, wasteful agency who's goal is to earn revenue from the sale of items on 'their' land, namely trees.
I'm guessing the opportunity has not presented itself for you to know someone who has perished in a wildfire or been burned so severely they are no longer capable of taking care of themselves during a wildfire either being started by human, machine, lightning or otherwise. There is no difference between trees, sagebrush, or bunchgrass. It all burns. Yes, DNR and many state agencies use large sums of money for outsourcing labor and products, that is true, but.. not only does it keep honest, strong, good, hard-working, quality Americans employed, but provides personal relief for those affected by tragedy, along with (again) supporting out local communities and emergency personnel in time of need. This is a year that your vote counts, and changes in the structure of the State, can only happen by voting, not complaining. Please remember, the one life or home our volunteer firefighters / state / federal agencies may save might be mine, a friends', a family members', or yours.
Don't assume I think someone or their property should perish. In fact, I think quite the opposite. I do know that fires start, small fire departments make an effort (but not too much so they don't blow their budget), and wait for the fire to get big enough to bring in DNR money. As you can tell, I'm not a fan of the DNR. $548 million 2019-21year budget, $23 million for disaster response, $3.2 million for pension funding stabilization. Someone want to explain where the 'put the fire out' account is?
https://ofm.wa.gov/budget/state-budgets/gov-inslees-proposed-2019-21-budgets/agency-detail-budgets/490
