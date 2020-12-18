MALDEN - The town of Malden, devastated by the Babb Road Fire three months ago, received an early Christmas gift on Thursday from the state Department of Natural Resources.
State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz drove into Malden to deliver the town a fire engine, replacing the engine lost in the the September blaze that burned about 80 percent of the town. The destroyed fire engine was still inside the fire hall when the fire swept through the town.
“It takes my breath away to know that an entire town can be destroyed in just a matter of minutes — before anyone can even get to a fire engine and before residents could grab personal items or a change of clothes,” Franz said. “I’m honored to be in a position to lend help, to give this community the support they still need. While this engine is a small step in the enormous task of rebuilding Malden, it’s absolutely essential to be able to protect what is built.”
The keys to the new fire engine, a 620-gallon International 4300 Type 5 engine, were handed over the Mayor Dan Harwood near the former site of the town’s fire station.
“A Christmas fire truck? Not many kids actually get that,” Harwood said. “I’m back being 12 years old again. For the kinds and families that lost homes, it’s going to be a different Christmas. So on behalf of the town of Malden, I want to thank you. You made a promise, and you delivered.”
Franz on Thursday also continued to call on the federal government to deliver aid for the town.
“I echo the calls from this community and Washington’s entire congressional delegation to our federal partners to end the delays and get Malden and its residents the help they need right now,” Franz said. “As we see here today, the people of Malden and state agencies like mine are coming through to make this town whole. It’s time for the federal government to actively join these efforts.”
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a major disaster in the wake of the wildfires in Washington in September, freeing up millions of dollars in federal aid for temporary housing, cleanup efforts and infrastructure replace. Aid has been granted for California and Oregon, but Washington has yet to receive aid.
