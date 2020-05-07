EPHRATA - With temps soaring into the 80s this weekend, the already-dry landscape in the area is at a high risk of catching fire over the next few days. The state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to be cognizant of their surroundings when lighting fires.
So far this year, DNR has responded to 230 fires statewide.
DNR officials say east-northeast winds are likely this weekend with possible wind gusts up to 25 mph. DNR officials say fine fuels such as grasses, will burn with greater intensity and move rapidly with high winds.
“I urge all residents to keep an eye on their burn piles at all times and avoid using equipment that could spark a fire,” stated Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
The risk for fires is expected to diminish with cooler temperatures expected for Monday and Tuesday.
Currently, most of Grant County is experiencing moderate drought with the northeastern portion of the county experiencing severe drought. Nearly all of Douglas County is enduring severe drought at this time. As for Chelan County, the areas eastern half is dealing with drought-like conditions as well.
