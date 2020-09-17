Washington’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is ‘unlocking’ access to all recreation lands east of the Cascades on Friday. Eastside recreation was initially closed on Sept. 8 due to extreme wildfire danger. Officials say fire danger overall has decreased slightly, but it’s important to remain diligent.
“We are optimistic the weather will continue to cooperate, allowing us to reopen eastside recreation areas closed due to extreme wildfire danger and the risk to the public as they enter those lands through wildfire-impacted roads and towns,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees DNR. “I urge everyone to continue to follow all safety regulations, the statewide burn ban and target shooting ban, keeping in mind it only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire.”
A burn ban and a shooting ban remain in place for all DNR-managed lands.
“We still have a burn ban and target shooting ban to help mitigate fire starts,” said Leah Dobey, DNR’s Statewide Recreation Manager. “It is critically important all our visitors follow those guidelines so we can continue to keep our landscapes, our communities and our forests safe.”
The forecast indicates a diminished risk of fires and more moisture statewide.
DNR officials say the majority of wildfires it responds to are presumed to be human-caused.
Hunters with concerns about their tags should contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. For a map of DNR-managed lands, click here.
(3) comments
Sweet...right before hunting season
I hope this isn't too soon. Most of the fires were caused by humans; no arsonist needed, just drag a muffler, have a diesel engine problem and POOF!
It's so much easier if you just ignore closure orders. DNR closed their ground? Huh, I was too busy using the ground to notice.
