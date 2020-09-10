MOSES LAKE - KXLY reports that the ecologists in the state of Washington are predicting that thick haze of wildfire smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California will soon settle in the Columbia Basin.
The Department of Ecology (DOE) believes the huge mass of smoke will span from the Columbia Basin to Spokane.
KXLY reports that the smoke will degrade air quality into the ‘unhealthy’ range, or worse, based on what it was told by ecologists.
Air analysts recommend that you wear the proper equipment if you plan to venture outside; other recommendations include reduced time outside, avoid physical activity outdoors and wear a mask.
(3) comments
Way to get out in front of this Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum
Wonder what type of worthless mask they recommend that we use. No matter, won't do any good unless there is particulate larger than 50 to 100 microns.
That really sucks.
But, Inslee and the other talking head Democraps will not miss this opportunity to blame climate change (30 year span) for what is a discrete event (fires starting last week). You retards that vote democrap, these are your betters. You know, those who are smarter than you.
