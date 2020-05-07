WENATCHEE - Local citizens appear active in reporting so-called "non-essential" business who they felt were out of compliance with the state’s shutdown order during the coronavirus pandemic.
A spreadsheet of complaints submitted to Washington state’s Department of Health shows thousands of reports statewide. Locally, Wenatchee and Moses Lake lead the region that encompasses Grant, Chelan, and Douglas counties in COVID-19 shutdown violation reports. None of the businesses that were reported are confirmed to have actually been in violation of the executive order.
The following are number of businesses who were reported in each city in the three-county area. Some businesses were reported more than once, but were not factored in to the following totals:
Number of businesses reported to DOH:
Wenatchee - 35
Moses Lake - 27
East Wenatchee - 18
Leavenworth - 12
Cashmere - 3
Peshastin - 1
Chelan - 4
Quincy - 3
Ephrata - 4
Soap Lake - 2
Manson – 2
Many of the businesses reported included retail stores, construction companies, landscaping, restaurants, coffee stands, furniture stores, car washes, etc.
(4) comments
Alles, was Sie tun, macht den Fahrer stolz
And the amount of whiners that truly seem to care?? A BIG FAT ZERO!!!
Even the ones supporting the lock down still brag about driving hundreds of miles just so they can go shopping at Costco.. Shopping at Costco isn't an "essential" and hopefully next time you have to go through a check-point and get a citation for "non-essential" travel..
And then of course we have the businesses that are whining they are "forced to close" while supporting the quarantine.. That one surely knocked me on the floor in disbelief of IDIOCRACRY mentality..
I have never seen a check-point have you opinions? I don't see people bragging about driving to Costco even though I know they do it and I also know it is their constitutional right to do so. The lockdown is completely unconstitutional and political.
Have I seen Check-points?? I have had friends pulled over at the start of this nonsense and questioned where they were going and if it was "essential"..
Check-points are authorized under this emergency declaration but not being utilized at this point to control it's citizens but they could be.
Someone was bragging a bit ago when Costco put out they would require facemasks and someone commented how they had just driving to Costco to go shopping..
While I would LOVE to say it's a constitutional right to drive to Costco it's actually NOT and technically your rights are very limited in this situation including having the right to free movement.. The only reason we are under this illusion now is because the Dictator is not enforcing it (as in many other aspects of this including allowing people to purchase "non-essential" items that stores should NOT be allowed to sell since other stores cannot sell the exact same items)..
I have only fought that this lockdown is based on Jay Inslee's stupidity, it has MANY aspects in it that I believe will be found "outside of the bounds" including why Wal-mart is allowed to sell pants but Ross isn't.. Why a homeowner is allowed to purchase items to build a deck from a store but a contractor isn't allowed to build a deck.. Things like this are completely stupid and a sign of how Moronic Jay Inslee and his Government Goons really are.. Oh and what's the "NEW" plan because I thought the original plan was to "flatten the curve" well the curve is NOWHERE to be seen and we are still facing his rath of idiocracy..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.