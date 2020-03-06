MOSES LAKE - More than $30,000 has been raised to help with medical expenses for Moses Lake police K9 Chief, now back home recovering after being shot a week ago.
In just over two days, donations to the department’s GoFundMe page has topped $32,000 thanks to support for more than 650 people. Capt. Mike Williams said they have also received about $1,300 is cash donations.
Williams said the department doesn’t yet know what the final costs will be for the medical care for K9 Chief, but the insurance that the city covers for the K9 does have a cap on expenses and does not cover LifeFlight transportation.
Funds generated from the GoFundMe will be used to help pay the medical bills, transportation and recovery costs, as well as potential retraining of Chief if he’s able to return to duty. If Chief is medically retired, funds will also be used to purchase a new K9 to replace Chief.
“While is law enforcement future is uncertain, K9 Chief is on the med and can’t wait to get healed up,” Williams posted on the GoFundMe page. “The support of our community for the K9 program never ceases to amaze.”
Chief will require another visit to the WSU Veterinary hospital in six to eight weeks for a check-up.
(5) comments
Their is a special place in hell for the k9 and officer who murdered a citizen criminal or not he was a human life that was taken and joe utter keeps publishing this article with updates making it harder on the family to move on whatever way you look at it it is Murder!!
The Royal Realist clearly exemplifies someone Ill informed who has the unchecked ability to spew hateful yet untrue comments on this forum. Life Flight transports all those in need, regardless of ability to pay. Additionally, K9 Chief saves lives in the community and in Law Enforcement. K9 Chief took a bullet for one of our one of our treasured Men in Blue. K9 Officers protect all of us. Do they not deserve the best we can give? The memory of Deputy John Bernard has generated almost $300,000 the past few years in our amazing “community” for charity. Grant County Citizens clearly care.
Grant County is a unique and special “community”. When those we love and support are down, we look for ways to reach out and help. It might be $5 or $5000 but we step up and help. This is what makes Grant County do special.
I challenge you, Rural Realist, to look for what’s right and leave all of the negative to the “West Siders”. You live in a “community” where others help each other. Not throw mean spirited grenades. A replacement for Chief will be more than $30,000 if he is unable to return to service. People in Grant County want to help in times of trial. This is why so many of us live here. Thank you donors, you make Grant County the treasured place it is. Come on Royal Realist, join us!
It’s our honor to help! Thank you for going into harms way to protect us. It’s the very least we can do.
It is amazing to see his recovery and see how we have pulled together as a community to help our K9 officer. This support of Cheif goes to show how Moses Lake and Grant County citizens are tired of being victimized by these 'thugs'. We know how valuable these 4 legged officers are and how many criminals they have already help catch! We need more like you Chief!
It goes to show just how distorted our points of view have become. To collect $32,000 for a animal is asinine. We ailments talking about a trained nazi-style attack dog, a weapon. We have hurt and lost human officers is grant county and never got that kind of donations for them.
Furthermore, who authorized the use of life flight for the animal if insurance does not cover it? This is your tax dollars wasted! As i understand it, private citicizens who can't afford life flight don't get to use it. So what moses lake police department says here is that it is too bad for you as a human citizen if you can't afford life flight for your own family medical emergency but your on the hook for the cost of life flight for a dog. I would assume the entire medical bill will exceed $50,000 and may close in on $100,000. People in our community regularly die because can't afford treatments that cost this much but we are spending that on a dog. A dog that can no longer perform Its job. A dog that will require special medical care and a specially trained handler forever which will continue to cost money. This is not a pet that can be assimilated into a family situation. It is an attack dog. What a waste. Think of how many human lives could have been improved with this money.
