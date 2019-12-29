LIND - La Patrulla del Estado de Washington dice que dos personas murieron después de un accidente nocturno que involucró a un vehículo que salió en la SR 395 cerca de Lind. Las tropas dicen que el vehículo causal viajaba en el carril que se aproximaba cuando chocó con otro vehículo justo antes de las 6:30 p.m. a unas ocho millas al sur de Lind. Uno de los vehículos involucrados estaba transportando a cuatro niños. Según los informes, dos personas quedaron atrapadas en los restos. Se desconoce si el alcohol o las drogas fueron un factor en el choque. Tendremos más detalles a medida que estén disponibles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.