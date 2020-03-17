El Distrito de Salud de Chelan-Douglas y Confluence Health han confirmado que dos residentes dieron positivo por coronavirus.
Veronica Farias le dijo a iFIBER ONE News el martes que los dos pacientes viven en el condado de Chelan. Farias no pudo revelar en qué áreas vive cada paciente, edad o género.
Los funcionarios del distrito de salud están trabajando con los pacientes para identificar a aquellos que han tenido contacto cercano con ellos.
Los funcionarios de salud dicen que probablemente habrá más casos en los próximos días y está pidiendo al público que aplique prácticas de distanciamiento social.
