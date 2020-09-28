EASTON - Washington State’s Department of Transportation will begin its phase 3 construction project on I-90 near Ellensburg in the summer of 2021.
Since 2010, crews have been widening I-90 along Keechelus Lake.
Known as the “I-90 Snoqualmie Pass East Project,” its third phase improves six miles between the Cabin Creek Interchange to the West Easton Interchange. Phase 3 is part of a 15-mile corridor improvement project to improve safety and reliability and reduce congestion along I-90 from Hyak to the Easton vicinity.
Phase 3 will add a new lane in each direction, replace concrete pavement, stabilize rock slopes, build two wildlife crossings, improves sight distance and traffic safety, replaces truck climbing lanes, and implements state-of-the-art transportation designs.
One new wildlife over-crossing will be built near Easton Hill and the wildlife under-crossing will be built on Hudson Creek on Amabilis Grade.
Starting in 2021, drivers will use the detour route (orange on map) so crews can add lanes. Sparks Road is Exit 70.
Completion of the phase 3 project is slated for Fall 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.