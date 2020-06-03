WATERVILLE - Douglas County leaders say budget reductions have been implemented in response to the hardships posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The county says its seen a decline in incoming sales tax-based revenue and is preparing for potential shortfalls in the coming months.
Due to the county’s conservative fiscal management, it says it will be able to sustain or bolster all public services. Budget reduction measures include but are not limited to: staff attrition, leaving vacant positions unfilled, altered maintenance schedules, training reductions, and examination of current operations.
The county emphasized that its strong financial position will allow it to fully operate during uncertainty through 2021.
