WATERVILLE - Douglas County’s treasurer is putting public safety first as local agencies deal with heightened demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The county is maintaining its soft April 30 deadline for property taxes and assessments for the sake of supporting hospital and fire districts. Public safety organizations are solely supported by property taxes.
To stem the economic impacts caused by COVID-19, the county is encouraging property owners who are financially able, to pay first half or full year property taxes early to fund essential services needed now and in the months to come. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the treasurer is offering two tax relief plans for homeowners and small business owners.
First option: Grace Period Extension
A taxpayer that enters into this plan will pay 50% of their first half tax and/or assessments payment by April 30, with the remainder of the first half payment due on or before May 29 and will not be assessed interest or penalty.
Second option: 8-Payment Plan
The treasurer will assess the statutory monthly interst to the first half payment, but waive the state penalty. The balance will be divided into eight payments, with the final payment due November 30. The second half tax due date of Oct. 31 will remain unchanged.
The Douglas County treasurer says it will consider offering similar plans for the second-half of 2020 if the pandemic spans into late 2020.
(1) comment
OH MY GOSH this is so funny..
• They close businesses (Tax Revenue)
• So Everyone you are forced to stay home, (Taxpayer)
• You are forced to be unemployed, (Tax Burden)
• Government services are cut, (Laziness)
• You are FORBIDDEN to use public lands, (Idiotic)
• You are not allowed to do outside recreation activities on Public parks (Government Control tactic)
• Government employees refuse to even consider a pay reevaluation (Self centered)
BUT then the Government says hey what gives -- We don’t have enough tax money coming in.. Please pay more (While unemployed).. ROFL..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.