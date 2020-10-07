WATERVILLE - On Monday, Oct. 5, Douglas County Commissioners released a formal statement praising the employee who discovered contamination in the apples Gov. Jay Inslee delivered to Bridgeport during his tour of the wildfire aftermath last month.
The county’s director of pest control, Will Carpenter, is responsible for discovering live maggot larva in the apples Inslee donated to the community during his visit. Carpenter is also credited for rounding up all known samples of the tainted apples and preventing possible spread of infestation to orchards to Douglas County.
Inslee got the apples from the Governor’s mansion in Thurston County, but unbeknownst to him, Thurston County was under quarantine for apple maggots.
“At all times through this process you were dependable, diligent, reliable, conscientious, and tirelessly dedicated to helping protect our agricultural industry and the citizens of Douglas County,” the commissioners’ letter to Carpenter stated.
Inslee acknowledged that he had made a mistake and instead, donated to local food banks in wildfire-stricken areas of the state.
(2) comments
This is news?
So, the affected apples were contaminated, not good enough for Inslee (dumbass) but they were good enough to be donated to those in need? Go figure...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.