EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County PUD is proposing rate increases as high as 20% for some users come 2020. On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News obtained the proposed rate increase from the Douglas PUD’s website:
In the above table, 3% incremental increases appear to be planned for residential and commercial customers, 5% to 10% rate increases for data centers and 10% to 20% rate increases for cryptocurrency and other developing industry users.
In an email sent to Douglas PUD administrators, Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg ask that the utility table any decision to increase rates:
“My fellow commissioners support suspending any action that lends itself to higher rates until a more accumulative and inclusive study and conversation can be performed. In addition to what I feel is incredibly poor timing revolving around the public meeting notifications and the scheduling of public meetings two days before Christmas I feel there has been a lack of cooperation and inclusion of other agencies that will be drastically affected by a PUD rate increase.”
Steinburg also cited concerns about the rate increase’s negative impact on data centers. According to Steinburg, data centers already pay a lot in taxes to various taxing districts throughout the county. The commissioner presented tax revenue totals paid by data centers to each taxing district:
Taxes collected from data centers
1. $2,569,044 general taxes collected
2. $1,008,859 Douglas County
3. $1,353,102 Douglas County road district
4. $1,131,434 Douglas County Fire District
5. $2,825,450 Eastmont School District
“The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have worked very diligently to create a business friendly environment that is open and primed for new commercial, industrial and residential development. We have made great strides and have had increasing revenues year over year and it would be extremely detrimental to the residents of Douglas County to have a rate or business plan from the PUD disenfranchise existing businesses and discourage new business,” Steinburg wrote.
Steinburg added, “I strongly encourage you to remove the moratorium on existing business, and businesses that have started their development and are vested in our community; additionally, I feel the existing rates for these companies should continue to be supported so that the companies that have chosen Douglas County are not penalized.”
Douglas PUD has scheduled a press conference to inform the public about the reasoning behind the rate increases. The occasion will also disclose the utility’s long term plans.
However, on Tuesday, Douglas PUD General Manager Gary Ivory says the revenue generated from the rate increases will pay for a $500 million embankment fortification project at Wells Dam. Ivory says the money will also be spent on maintaining capital infrastructure. Ivory added that the PUD is searching for a more affordable alternative to the embankment project.
Utility districts typically raise rates to pay for improvement projects, meet operational expenses and other financial obligations. Public Utility Districts are non-profit entities.
The utility could decide to approve the rate increases during its next regularly schedule meeting on Monday, December 23.
