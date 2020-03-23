EAST WENATCHEE - On Monday, the Chelan-Douglas Health District announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 out of Douglas County. Confluence Health also notified the health district that four additional positive test results for COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend. That brings the Chelan-Douglas area total to seven.
“We cannot afford to continue overwhelming our hospitals and clinics by spreading the virus any faster. Our healthcare system relies heavily on this measure to keep up with ongoing demand. Please DO NOT show up to a healthcare facility unannounced,” CDHD stated in a press release.
Both CDHD and Confluence urge the public to stay at home as much as possible.
