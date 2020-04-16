WATERVILLE - As of April 14, Douglas County says it's putting a stop to vacation rental use and recreational vehicles until May 4. County commissioners say the move was prompted by the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
The county says it has had cases of people coming to Douglas County for recreational purposes to avoid the coronavirus emergency directive affecting the public health, safety and welfare in Douglas County. County officials say the influx of people in the area creates traffic, sanitation hazards, trespass and other public safety issues further exhausting law enforcement and first responder resources.
Douglas County commissioners are order all use of recreational vehicles for camping, sleeping, or occupancy to stop unless its occurring on their own property. All short-term/vacation rentals are directed to close, whether compensated or not.
