EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County’s Solid Waste division recovered a litany of items when they cleared homeless camps along the Apple Capital Loop Trail in East Wenatchee two weeks ago.
In February, the department began inventorying and remediating homeless encampments and illegal dumps along the Douglas County portion of the trail. The second phase of the clean-up began on April 21.
Ten individual abandoned sites were removed with help from the Eastmont Metro Park Department. Douglas County crews removed the following items from the homeless areas along the trail:
· 90 bags of garbage
· 75 sleeping bags
· 10 pounds of scrap metal
· 12 needles
· Large amount of wire, include razor wire
· 3 drug pipes
· 9 buckets
· Multiple knives
· 1 machete
· 1 shopping cart
In total, 1,840 pounds of garbage were taken to the landfill. Douglas County staff referred to the amount of trash collected as “staggering,” and say the proximity to the Columbia River is cause for concern about the environmental safety of local waterways and wildlife.
Douglas County has been awarded an additional $45,000 from the Local Solid Waste Financial Assistance Grant to continue remediation efforts.
Funds will be used to continue waste clean-up along the trail.
Long overdue. Hoping they also clean up along the river trail between Fred Meyer and Hydro Park. It’s a mess and friends recently were verbally assaulted by homeless people there. Homeless task force doesn’t seem to be aggressive in containing the problem as more homeless people are showing up every day.
