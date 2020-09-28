MOSES LAKE - Local businesses situated along the closed portion of 3rd Avenue in Moses Lake’s downtown have been receptive to the closure’s intentions, but some say it’s had little to no impact on their establishments.
The Downtown Moses Lake Association and city of Moses Lake worked together create additional outdoor dining seating in mid-August.
The Friday and Saturday road closure spans along 3rd Avenue from Division St. to Ash St. The intermittent closures will last through October, depending on the weather.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to local businesses about its impact on their operations after six weeks.
The Red Door Café says its seen a slight increase and says some customers informed them that they came downtown specifically for the outdoor seating. Emperor Azteca and Tsunami Sushi say the closure hasn’t had much impact on sales, but customers did express their appreciation of the outdoor dining space. Pho Saigon and El Chele told iFIBER ONE News that they experienced a slight uptick in customers at times, but the flow would fluctuate from day-to-day.
Bruce Bailey, owner of Roost in downtown Moses Lake, says he noticed a significant increase in foot traffic on Fridays and Saturdays; while he couldn’t speak for the other businesses we spoke to, Bailey says it’s had a positive impact on him and wishes the city would “close the street permanently.”
