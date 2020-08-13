MOSES LAKE - Portions of downtown streets in Moses Lake will be closed to vehicle traffic through October to allow increased outdoor dining space for restaurants.
The Downtown Moses Lake Association and city of Moses Lake have worked together to create additional outdoor dining capacity and foot traffic in the downtown area. Third Avenue, between Ash and Division, will close to vehicles, allowing for a streetscape with seating for social distancing, essentially increasing seating capacity for downtown restaurants.
“There are eight wonderful restaurants all within easy walking distance…Roost, El Chele, Red Door Cafe, Tsunami Sushi, Pho Saigon, Little Tree Cafe, Operator Azteca and Mason’s Place Coffee,” Downtown Moses Lake Association Executive Director Brandon Nicholas stated. “There are also a few others close by (Michael’s Market & Bistro, Inca’s, El Riconsito, Tacos El Rey & J’s Teriyaki Grill) as well as Kentucky Fried Chicken. These are all locally owned small businesses that need community support.”
Nicholas said downtown visitors can expect to see sidewalk sales and other opportunities downtown from the more than 200 businesses.
Parking will still be available on Ash Street, in the Desert Plaza parking lot and in front of the building, as well as behind Sinkiuse Square.
Great idea, how do other kinds of business feel? Hair salons maybe outdoors to? Hey waiter there is hair in my food!!!
Call me a hopeless romantic if you must but that sounds like a good time. Street-side dinner, Candlelight, warm Summer Breeze, glass of good wine, soft music playing in the background and watching moses lakes' homeless relieve themselves in building doorways and alleys.
Ha Ha. Can't wait.[unsure]
