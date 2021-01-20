OLYMPIA - Hundreds signed up, and dozens testified in an expression of support for a bill that would advance the entire state into Phase 2 of the state’s “Healthy Washington” plan.
The bill would allow restaurants and entertainment venues to partially reopen. Testimony was heard during a State Government and Elections Committee meeting on Wednesday. Senator Jeff Wilson is the ranking Republican on the State Government and Elections Committee.
“There’s a ton I could talk about on why this bill is right based on data and science; why this bill is right based on the individuals who rely on restaurants for their livelihood,” Wilson said.
Senate Republican Leader John Braun is a sponsor of the bipartisan legislation.
“This is the first time in many, many months that our constituents have been provided with the opportunity to be heard,” said Braun.
The measure is working its way through the legislature.