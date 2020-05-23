WENATCHEE - Stemilt Growers out of Wenatchee made a critical call when it tested a packing line crew for coronavirus on May 22. The test revealed that out of 60 people, 25 had tested positive for the virus. The crew works at the company’s Olds Station facility in Wenatchee. The company says those who tested positive will be isolated until they fully recover.
As to what prompted the test, Stemilt was reportedly notified of three positive tests of symptomatic staff on the specialty packing line. After getting the news on May 19, Stemilt immediately shut down the line. Since the shutdown of that line, Stemilt learned of 13 additional positive tests from the production area.
Stemilt says it has followed all CDC guidelines and has increased sanitation, applied social distancing and has installed barriers where six feet of separation is not possible between workspaces. Stemilt says it also requires its workers to wear faceamasks.
“The safety and well-being of our team members has been and remains our top priority as we operate as an essential business during this pandemic,” said West Mathison, Stemilt president. “We will be praying for the quick recovery of our Stemilt team members and will follow up with each person frequently to monitor their progress.”
The ordeal is only several weeks after three dozen other Stemilt workers contracted the disease, all of who have fully recovered.
(0) comments
