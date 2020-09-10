MOSES LAKE - A larger group of new coronavirus cases were reported in Grant County on Thursday. Grant County’s Health District reported 42 new cases. 29 of them were associated with agricultural testing. Infected residents live in Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, and Warden. This week’s snapshot of the rate per 100,000 shows a continued trend in lowering the rate of cases. However, hospitalizations are up for the second week in a row. In Chelan County, 14 new cases were reported on Sept. 9 and five were reported in Douglas County that same day.
Y’all be on here acting like you know what the heck your talking about. So oblivious to the fact that most of the agricultural workers are indeed permanent residents of the communities they live in. Yes, there are still migrant workers who come here to follow the harvests to make an honest living and they stay with their family and friends but they are not the problem. The problem is that this is something that is never going away and people need to realize that.
I think the ugliest thing about COVID is the fact that everyone, literally everyone points the blame at someone else. Saying it’s their own fault or the should have done this (I.e. open a business, school, etc.) how about instead of sharing your opinion you go find someone with all the facts. I fiber does a great job sharing factual info but they can’t always give all of the details. The teacher at royal school district is already recovered, they didn’t just test it’s just now being recorded, the students all are on remote learning anyways! The students were given the option to go to school with a hybrid schedule or to be fully online. The “students attending” are enrolled but don’t go to the school right now. 🤦🏼♂️
It never surprise me how inept the GCHD is they are not doing field testing so which no doubt would raise the numbers. Their afraid to say any race is responsible for spreading Covid 19 just like when AIDS started it was 90 % from LGBTQ community but for years no one would admit it. Yes farm worker live with their relatives and friends during harvest is just fact their not to blame that’s just the way it is. Migrants are afraid to be tested because they can’t afford to lose work. But it’s time to face up and realize how ugly covid is and all the support in the world is not going to change housing issues. Here’s another fact Royal School District just confirmed 1 teacher and 4 Hispanic students are testing positive. They were advised not to open but here’s the problem. Most Hispanic families have 4-7 kids living in over crowded housing. Farm workers bring it home kids take it to school and are told don’t say anything about anyone being sick at home! The school is a babysitter until the crops are picked! Royal needs to close before a huge outbreak occurs. Grant county is afraid to lose tax dollars from crops and are covering up the facts and don’t want to test. Education is important too. At Costco in Yakima soiled toilet paper on the floor almost all public restrooms in Grant have same problem! I will step up and say it migrants are the culprits flush TP in the toilet. One day there will be a real antibiotics resistant super bug past by human waste and it will be worse than Covid-19. Sorry I say it like it is but no one should be ashamed of their race just learn sanitary practices and if you have to lose some income it’s better than pointing a load gun at your head hoping you don’t get or kill one of your family members.
"You know, people don’t realize, we lose 25,000, 30,000 people a year here. Who would ever think that, right? Pretty amazing. And then I say, well, is that the same thing? This is more deadly. This is 5 per—you know, this is 5 percent versus 1 percent and less than 1 percent. You know? So, this is deadly stuff. You just breathe the air and that's how it's passed. And so that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one."
That was Feb 7th, and for months after he said it would magically disappear.
And guess what? were only 3 hours into the tapes, and the White House has NO CLUE whats on the other 15 hours! Get you're popcorn ready, son!
Huh, migrant workers housed in close quarters. Who'd have thunk it? I guess we have to restrict the kids in school some more since there's a clear correlation.
Where does it say migrant workers housed in close quarters? It says residents.
