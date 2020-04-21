EAST WENATCHEE - 36 fruit workers tested positive for COVID-19 at an isolated East Wenatchee site over the weekend. The testing was done in coordination with Confluence Health. COVID-19 tests were done on a total of 71 team members, half of whom tested positive for the disease. This was the first wide-scale test done in Chelan and Douglas County. Health officials say all 71 subjects were asymptomatic.
“Our essential business of growing fruit to feed people would not be possible without our frontline team members,” said West Mathison, Stemilt president. “We are doing all that we can to ensure our team members are well-cared for while in isolation.”
“Everyone was in good spirits,” said Dr. Joel Banken, Manager of Confluence Health’s Stemilt Family Clinic in Wenatchee . “It’s great that this family medicine clinic exists and will continue to be available to serve employees.”
Stemilt says it has proactively followed Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for spacing, hygiene, and social distancing in its work processes.
Stemilt executives say they don’t know who was initially exposed to coronavirus or how they were exposed.
