MOSES LAKE - Big Bend Community College has named Dr. Sara Thompson Tweedy as the college’s 10th president. She becomes the first female president in Big Bend’s history.
Thompson Tweedy currently serves as the Vice President of Student Access, Involvement, and Success at Westchester Community College in New York. She has held leadership positions at the State University of New York system over the past nine years.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next president of Big Bend Community College,” Thompson Tweedy stated. “During the selection process, the commitment of the faculty and staff to the students of Big Bend was genuine and compelling. I am excited to begin working with the faculty, staff, and trustees to further the mission of the college and serve students.”
The college’s Board of Trustees announced the hiring at a special meeting on Wednesday, making the selection based on the position profile, personal interviews and a review of data and recommendations gathered from the presidential search committee and from student and community forums.
“From a field of 19 candidates, the BBCC Board was fortunate to have a strong group to select from,” Board Chairman Stephen McFadden stated. “Selecting a new president is one of the most significant decision we have to make. Sara Thompson Tweedy is an excellent choice and well equipped to lead BBCC in the coming months and years. I look forward to welcoming Sara and introducing her to all of the communities in our service district.”
Current President Terry Leas, who has Big Bend president since 2012, is set to retire June 30.
