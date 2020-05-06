A drive-in religious service might be considered as an oddity by the devout, but it’s the only form of a formal spiritual practice allowed in Washington state as of May 6.
According to the state’s Stay-Home, Stay Healthy Order, all occupants of the same family are allowed to attend a ceremony but they must remain in their vehicles during the entirety of the service.
Vehicles, windows, and convertible tops must remain closed and only 10 people in a single vehicle is allowed. In addition, each vehicle may only be occupied by members of the same household who have already been in close contact with each other and are not sick.
Donations will be deposited into a drop box and no food or drink is allowed.
The drive-in religious services are part of the state's Phase 1 plan. All public gathers with 50 people or less will be allowed in Phase 3 and all gatherings with more than 50 people will be allowed under the Phase 4 plan.
And Atlas Shrugged.
Someone needs to explain to me how this is even legal?? How do they restrict religion from adults who have not been charged with anything.. Boy no matter how you look at all these "restrictions" they get scary...
As Inslee is doing now, there is really nothing that you can't say and keep "emergency" authorization to do whatever a "dictator" wants to do and NOT ANYONE is caring or standing up.. AGAIN people WAY more people have died this season from the FLU (that has a vaccine) than have died from Coronavirus..
