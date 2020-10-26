MOSES LAKE - With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, community trick-or-treat events in north central Washington will look a bit different this Halloween.
Downtown trick-or-treating events, which usually brings large crowds of families, have transitioned to drive-thru style events to allow for social distancing.
In Wenatchee, the Wenatchee Downtown Association, the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and Pybus Public Market are providing trick-or-treat events that comply with COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday. Volunteers and participants will be required to wear masks and no walk-up participants will be accommodated.
Volunteers will be handing out candy from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Wenatchee; Pybus Public Market will have candy available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Parks and Recreation Department will be at the Town Toyota Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In Moses Lake, the Downtown Moses Lake Association is hosting trick-or-treating downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating businesses. The event is also a drive-thru style event down Third Avenue.
The Ephrata Chamber of Commerce, Ephrata School District and city of Ephrata are holding a trick-or-treat drive-thru from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Trick-or-treaters are required to stay in their vehicles. Participants can enter by turning onto Eighth Ave. from Basin Street and following the route around the bus garage to Grant Elementary.
In Soap Lake, the annual Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by the Soap Lake Police Department, is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside Akins Fresh Market. Organizers ask participants to practice social distancing. Volunteers handing out candy will be wearing face coverings and gloves.
In Quincy, downtown drive-thru trick-or-treating is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at participating businesses.
