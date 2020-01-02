MOSES LAKE - A Quincy man is accused of firing off three rounds from a pistol during an alleged road rage incident Dec. 28 near Moses Lake.
Maurisio Medina Ramos, 20, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with drive-by shooting and unlawful display of a weapon.
Medina Ramos was stopped by deputies on state Route 17 at McConihe Road, driving a black BMW matching the description of a vehicle reportedly involved in a shots fired call, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The victim told state troopers he was on his way home to Ephrata on SR 17. He was in the vehicle with his wife and child when he reported he was involved in a road rage incident with a black BMW and he had flipped off the driver.
“I saw the front driver’s side window open and then I saw a brown and black gun,” the victim told troopers. A total of three shots were reportedly fired, the first two fired into the air and the third toward the victim’s vehicle.
Medina Ramos reportedly admitted to troopers he “flashed a gun” and fired it into the air twice after he was cut off. He denied firing a shot at the victim’s vehicle.
Medina Ramos gave troopers consent to search the BMW and troopers reportedly located a tan-colored pistol under the front passenger seat, according to court records. The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.
