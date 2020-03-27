EPHRATA - A driver was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital after a rollover crash Thursday evening on state Route 28 near Ephrata.
The wreck occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of SR 28 and SR 283, about five miles southwest of Ephrata.
Kharlen Bryant, a 31-year-old Moses Lake resident, was driving west on SR 28 when she drove off the road, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest in the brush off the highway, according to the state patrol.
Bryant was ejected from the car during the wreck, Trooper John Bryant said.
Kharlen Bryant was flown by LifeFlight to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for serious injuries. Information on her current condition was not available.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
The SR 28/SR283 intersection was closed for more than an hour.
