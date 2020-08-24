MOSES LAKE - A 33-year-old man is accused of ramming a Grant County deputy’s patrol car before leading police on a chase through Moses Lake Saturday morning.
Deputies located Jeremy J. Gilbert, 33, asleep inside his car at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of Eagle Drive Northeast after a resident reported the vehicle blocking his driveway, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies woke up Gilbert, he started his car and allegedly rammed a patrol car several times before fleeing at a high rate of speed into the Moses Lake city limits.
A deputy performed a PIT maneuver due to Gilbert’s reckless driving, causing Gilbert’s car to spin out and stall West Broadway Avenue, near Gibby Road.
Gilbert reportedly refused to exit his car and was removed by police after officers broke out the driver’s side window.
Gilbert was treated for minor injuries at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree assault.
(1) comment
We see this type of people all too frequently here on ifiber. It is really too bad that when someone reaches that stage in life that their life is allowed to continue. There is no saving this guy. The best case scenario is heartache and misery for all who interact with him and the worst case scenario........because of his actions he deprives good people of their time on earth by taking a life. The biblical punishments for stoning people to death are so appropriate for cleaning up a society.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.