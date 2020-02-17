OTHELLO - A man reportedly led Adams County deputies on a high speed chase near Othello early Sunday morning.
At about 4:10 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a white BMW near the 900 block of South Broadway Avenue. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Uriel Romero-Gonzalez, failed to stop and reportedly accelerated to speeds of about 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Romero-Gonzalez continued south toward state Route 24 with “disregard to other vehicles traveling northbound,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The chase continued to the 2100 block of Eddies Lane where Romero Gonzalez stopped and reportedly ran off. Deputies gave chase and were able to take the suspect into custody.
Romero-Gonzalez was booked into Adams County Jail for felony eluding and resisting arrest. The BMW was also impounded.
