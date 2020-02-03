OTHELLO - A driver was arrested late Saturday night after an about 40-mile police pursuit from Othello into Franklin County.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Othello police attempted to stop a vehicle and the driver reportedly failed to yield. Adams County deputies joined the chase as the suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Kahlotus resident Jeffrey Moore, continued at more than 100 mph.
Deputies say Moore was driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with a deer and “drove with disregard for the safety of others on the highway,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials stated.
The chase eventually came to an end near Kahlotus. Moore was booked into Adams County Jail for felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.
The Washington State Patrol, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Connell Police Department also assisted during the pursuit.
(1) comment
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
