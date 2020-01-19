SOAP LAKE - A driver bailed out of a moving car, leaving his passenger inside, during a brief pursuit Sunday morning in Soap Lake.
Soap Lake police were attempting to locate a black Mercedes with no license plates. The car was located about 9 a.m. in the area of Fern Street North and the driver reportedly failed to stop for a traffic stop, according to police.
After a short distance, the driver, identified as Irbin Martinez Santacruz, exited the vehicle as it was traveling about 10 mph. A passenger remained inside the car as it rolled down a hill and through a fence before coming to a stop among some trees.
The passenger, identified as Tony Gonzales, was arrested for a DOC warrant.
Police lost sight of Martinez Santacruz as he ran off. Ephrata police and Grant County deputies, including Sgt. Ric Char and his K9 Chicka, joined in the search.
After about half a mile, K9 Chicka located Martinez Santacruz under a motorhome in the 400 block of Main Avenue East.
Martinez Santacruz was booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and malicious mischief, along with an outstanding felony warrant and DOC warrant.
This is the second time a K9 has been used in the arrest of Martinez Santacruz. On Nov. 18, Martinez Santacruz was bit twice by K9 Chewbacca after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop.
