MOSES LAKE - Investigators say a driver had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in his system when he crashed in April near Moses Lake. The crash left his 23-year-old passenger dead.
Andrew Allbee is charged in Grant County Superior Court with vehicular homicide in the April 6 crash that killed 23-year-old Shane Phillips. Allbee is due in court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary appearance.
On the night of April 6, Allbee was driving a 2002 Hyundai Accent on Road 16 Northeast, east of Stratford Road, when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators noted tire marks that indicated the vehicle was drifting around the gravel curves before Allbee lost control.
The vehicle rolled and Phillips was ejected from the car. Phillips died at the scene. Allbee and a second passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries. Deputies say all three occupants were not wearing seat belts.
Investigators say several beer bottles and cans were found outside the wrecked vehicle.
A toxicology report received by the sheriff’s office in June reportedly showed Allbee was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash.
“This collision could have been prevented, had Andrew not been the driver of the vehicle,” investigators stated in their report. Not online was Andrew’s Washington State driver’s license suspended in the 3rd degree, but Andrew was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine. Andrew was also driving the Hyundai in a reckless manner which was the proximate cause of the collision, causing Shane Phillips’ death.”
(1) comment
The death could have also been prevented if the passenger was buckled up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.