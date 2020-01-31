MOSES LAKE - A brief pursuit with a motorcyclist Thursday night near Moses Lake ended after the man crashed into an irrigation canal.
A state trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle heading southbound on state Route 17, near Interstate 90, about 10:45 p.m. Troopers say the man failed to stop and continued south on SR 17.
The man reportedly drove off the highway and through a field before crashing into an irrigation canal. Both troopers and Moses Lake police were able to get the man out of the canal.
The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Moses Lake resident Kelly Ellingson, was taken to Samaritan Hospital as a precaution. Once medically cleared, Ellingson was booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.