MOSES LAKE - A driver who died in a Sunday morning rollover crash on Patton Boulevard as been identified as 46-year-old Moses Lake resident Christopher L. Boyd.
The crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Patton Boulevard, just north of state Route 17 near Moses Lake. Boyd was driving a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Patton, heading toward SR 17, when the SUV crossed into the northbound lanes.
The vehicle continued off the east side of the road, where it rolled and came to rest on its side. Boyd was able to get out of the vehicle and went to a nearby residence where he collapsed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement and EMS attempted life-saving measures but Boyd died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. Deputies say Boyd was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
