SOAP LAKE - A Moses Lake man was injured in a rollover wreck Sunday afternoon about 10 miles north of Soap Lake.
Eliseo Martinez, 38, was driving a 2003 Cadillac Seville south on state route 17 when he drove off the road to the right. The car rotated and rolled, come to rest on its top in the ditch, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The trailer and boat Martinez was towing reportedly became detached in the wreck. The trailer fell down a ravine and the boat went into the ditch.
Martinez was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Martinez for wheels off the roadway and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
