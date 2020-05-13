RITZVILLE - A Post Falls, Idaho man was injured in a rollover crash early Wednesday morning near Ritzville after troopers say he fell asleep at the wheel.
Jeremy M. Gleese, 34, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo north on Highway 395, about a mile south of Ritzville, when he reportedly fell asleep and drove off the highway about 5 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the car rolled after going off the road. Gleese was taken by ambulance to East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville for his injuries.
The state patrol cited Gleese for second-degree negligent driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.