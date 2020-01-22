COULEE CITY - A driver was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Highway two near Coulee City.
Logan E. Elliott, an 18-year-old Wilbur man, was driving a 2004 Mini Cooper west on Highway 2 just before 10:30 a.m. when he reportedly drove off the highway to the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on its side.
Elliott was transported to Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee for his injuries.
State troopers say Elliott was driving too fast for road conditions and he was cited for second-degree negligent driving.
