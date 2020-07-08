MATTAWA - A driver was injured in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning on state Route 24 east of Mattawa.
As of 1:30 p.m., the eastbound lane of SR 24, about 15 miles east of Mattawa, remains blocked, according to state Trooper John Bryant. Traffic is alternating past the crash scene.
Bryant said the box truck that rolled was hauling multiple 50 gallon drums of mint oil. The wreck left debris scattered across the highway as the truck came to rest on its top, partially off the road.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Othello Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.
(1) comment
I bet that crash smelled good. In looking at the picture, it must have been all those dangerous curves that caused the crash.
