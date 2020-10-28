ROYAL CITY - The driver killed in a Monday afternoon collision near Royal City has been identified as a 31-year-old Othello man.
Payan Medina Irrael was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry south on state Route 262, approaching state Route 26, when he allegedly ran the stop sign, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Medina Irrael’s car struck the trailer of a semi-truck hauling milk in the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest on the westbound shoulder with the Camry pinned under the trailer.
State troopers say Medina Irrael died at the scene. Troopers were unable to determine if he was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old Moses Lake man, was not hurt.
The collision remains under investigation.
