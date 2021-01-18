RITZVILLE - A 26-year-old man was killed in a collision Monday morning on Interstate 90 about 13 miles east of Ritzville.
Aberdeen, Wash. resident Joe L. Crow was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado east on I-90, in the area of Danekas Road, when he reportedly lost control of his pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The pickup truck then rolled and Crow was ejected. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Crow died at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified.
A passenger in the pickup truck, 24-year-old Lind resident George E. Crow, was injured and taken to East Adams Rural Hospital before being flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The state patrol says Joe Crow was driving too fast for road conditions.